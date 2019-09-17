 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"No More Biryani": Coach Misbah-Ul-Haq Sets Up New Diet Plan For Pak Cricketers, Say Reports

Updated: 17 September 2019 13:08 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Misbah-ul-Haq recently took up his new assignment as Head Coach and Chief Selector of the Pakistan men's cricket team and has issued a directive for a strict diet plan, say reports.

"No More Biryani": Coach Misbah-Ul-Haq Sets Up New Diet Plan For Pak Cricketers, Say Reports
Misbah-ul-Haq reportedly wants to instill a new fitness culture in the Pakistan team

New Pakistan men's cricket team Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has reportedly cracked the whip, ordering a new diet plan which cuts out oily food and sweets for the team, in view of the deteriorating fitness levels of the team. According to IANS, it seems that Misbah-ul-Haq has taken a note of the deteriorating fitness standards of the players and thus has come out with a new directive which will help them become more agile and fit on the ground.

Reportedly, Misbah has asked for a change in diet for the players in the national camp and the domestic tournament to instill a new fitness culture in the team. In his order, the 43-year-old has said that players will not be having biryani or oil-rich red meat meals or sweet dishes.

The Pakistan team had come in for severe criticism after their loss to India in the World Cup and a video of a Pakistani fan accusing captain Sarfraz Ahmed's men of eating "pizza and burger" ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India which they lost by a huge margin at the Old Trafford on June 16.

"According to reports Misbah-ul-Haq has changed the diet and nutrition plans for players in the domestic tournaments and in the national camp - no more biryani or oil rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now," tweeted Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq.

Misbah was recently handed the dual role of the head coach and chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Waqar Younis has been appointed as the bowling coach of the team for the next three years.

The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from September 27 to October 9.

(With inputs from IANS)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Niazi Misbah-ul-Haq Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Wasim Akram Says Pakistan Needs To Be "Smacked On The Face" For Ignoring Boxer
Wasim Akram Says Pakistan Needs To Be "Smacked On The Face" For Ignoring Boxer
"Sri Lanka Cricket Should Penalise Players," Javed Miandad Lashes Out At Players Who Boycotted Pakistan Tour
"Sri Lanka Cricket Should Penalise Players," Javed Miandad Lashes Out At Players Who Boycotted Pakistan Tour
Babar Azam Named Pakistan Vice-Captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed Remains Captain
Babar Azam Named Pakistan Vice-Captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed Remains Captain
Pakistan Cricket Board Rules Out Shifting Venue For Home Series Vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan Cricket Board Rules Out Shifting Venue For Home Series Vs Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.