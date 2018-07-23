 
Watch: Sarfraz Ahmed Tries To Copy MS Dhoni, Fails Miserably

Updated: 23 July 2018 10:21 IST

Pakistan completed a series whitewash over Zimbabwe with a 131-run win on Sunday in the fifth and final ODI at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed tried to copy former India captain MS Dhoni. © AFP

Pakistan completed a series whitewash over Zimbabwe with a 131-run win on Sunday in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. During the match, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed tried to copy former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The incident happened in 48th over of Zimbabwe's innings when Sarfraz took off his wicket-keeping gloves and decided to try his hands in bowling. Sarfraz had asked Fakhar Zaman to don the wicketkeeping gloves for two overs.

Sarfraz bowled his first over of his career brilliantly, conceding just 6 runs. Sarfraz came back in the last over again. Bowling the last over of the series against Zimbabwe, Sarfraz was whacked for a huge six by Zimbabwe's Peter Moor over the midwicket region.

This was the first time when Sarfraz decided to bowl his international career. He bowled two overs and conceded 15 runs.

Former India captain Dhoni has one international wicket to his name. Dhoni had dismissed West Indies' Travis Dowlin during the ICC Champions Trophy match in 2009 in Johannesburg.

Sarfraz hailed "a great team effort" as Pakistan completed a series whitewash over Zimbabwe.

On another record setting day in Bulawayo for the visitors, Fakhar Zaman became the fastest player in history to reach 1,000 career runs in one-day international cricket as Pakistan amassed 364 for 4.

"It was a great team effort to win 5-0 against Zimbabwe," said Ahmed. "Everyone wanted to bat...but at the same time it's really good to see young players performing like this, like Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have been doing, which is good for the team."

