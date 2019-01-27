 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Given 4-Match Suspension For Racist Remark

Updated: 27 January 2019 13:59 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed aimed a comment at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI.

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Given 4-Match Suspension For Racist Remark
Sarfraz Ahmed has been suspended for four matches by ICC. © AFC

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been suspended for four matches after accepting that he was in breach of the ICC's Anti-Racism Code for Participants following an incident that occurred during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday. Sarfraz aimed a comment at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the act resulted in Sarfaraz being charged with an offence under the Code, namely; "Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."

Sarfraz will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series to follow.

The ICC in their media release also said, As per Article 7.3 of the Anti-Racism Code, Sarfraz will also have to undergo an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed. The ICC will work with the PCB to determine when and how this should take place.

The incident was initially reported by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees after he conducted initial investigations and spoke to both players after the match. Following a further investigation, the ICC General Counsel, Iain Higgins, then determined that the player had a case to answer under the Code, and the player was issued with a charge notice on 26 January.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature. Sarfaraz has promptly admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction."

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC suspends Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for four matches
  • Sarfraz Ahmed found guilty of breaching ICC's Anti-Racism Code
  • Sarfraz Ahmed aimed a racist comment at South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo
Related Articles
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Issues Personal Apology To Andile Phehlukwayo For Racial Taunt
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Issues Personal Apology To Andile Phehlukwayo For Racial Taunt
"We Forgive Him": Faf du Plessis On Sarfraz Ahmed
"We Forgive Him": Faf du Plessis On Sarfraz Ahmed's Apology After Racial Comment
Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed Apologises After Racial Taunt Towards South African Cricketer
Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed Apologises After Racial Taunt Towards South African Cricketer
Duanne Olivier Stars As South Africa Whitewash Pakistan In Test Series
Duanne Olivier Stars As South Africa Whitewash Pakistan In Test Series
3rd Test, Day 3: Quinton De Kock Puts South Africa On Top, Warns Clean Sweep Will Be "Tough"
3rd Test, Day 3: Quinton De Kock Puts South Africa On Top, Warns Clean Sweep Will Be "Tough"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.