Pakistan Boy Hits Unbeaten Triple-Century, Enters Record Books

In the on-going PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter-club Cricket Championship, a cricketer from Shikarpur etched his name in the record books by smashing an unbeaten triple century in the tournament. The 26-year-old Bilal Irshad, who opened the batting line-up for Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club, in his scintillating innings of 320 runs off 175 deliveries, hit nine sixes and a mind-boggling 42 boundaries against Al Rehman CC in Shikarpur region's tournament during the championship. The championship which aims to provide raw young talent, a platform to showcase their skills is being played across Pakistan in 30 districts.

However, according to media reports, proper records of club cricket are not available, but the score is believed to be one of the top innings in the history of all forms of limited-overs cricket in the country.

The Fazal Mahmood club championship started as an initiative to bring together as many as 98 districts across the country and was launched in Balochistan.

Bilal, along with teammate Zakir Hussain, added 364 runs for the second wicket partnership and powered his team to a mammoth 556 runs in 50 overs which in turn helped his team win the match by a massive 411-run margin. Irshad has also represented Hyderabad region in seven first-class games, two T20's and one List A game.

However, according to Geo TV, India's S. Sankruth Sriram holds the record of the highest individual score of 486 runs in an inter-school tournament in 2016 in any form of limited-overs cricket.

Commenting on the achievement, a PCB spokesperson said, "The top performers in this tournament will be dovetailed into our existing inter-district (currently the only feedstock system), District/Regional (Inter-District Tournament) selection process will be based on performance, emerging cricketers will be motivated to improve their skills and fitness standards," quoted Crictracker.

Earlier this year, a boy from Delhi, Mohit Ahlawat, became the first cricketer to score a triple century off 72 balls in the shortest format of the game with the help of 39 sixes and 14 fours.