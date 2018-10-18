 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Bowler Danish Kaneria Admits Role In Spot-Fixing, Apologises For Mistake

Updated: 18 October 2018 14:57 IST

Danish Kaneria finally admitted his role in a fixing scandal.

Pakistan Bowler Danish Kaneria Admits Role In Spot-Fixing, Apologises For Mistake
Danish Kaneria last played for Pakistan in the Trent Bridge Test of 2010 (File Image) © AFP

Banned Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria on Thursday finally confessed to spot-fixing charges after years of denial. Danish Kaneria tendered his apology seeking fans' forgiveness for his mistake. "I just want the cricket board, my fans and the Pakistani people to understand my situation and forgive me. I made a grave mistake in associating with a bookmaker (Anu Bhatt) and not reporting it to the concerned authorities and I have paid the price for it," Danish Kaneria told news agency PTI.

Despite his apology, Pakistan's cricket community was left "shocked and betrayed" over his admission. "I am gutted because in the early days when Danish's case came up. I met with the Pakistan Cricket Board officials with his case documents to convince them that he (Kaneria) should be heard by the PCB. I believed he was innocent," Pakistan's former Test captain Rashid Latif said.

Latif said Kaneria's confession in an interview to Al Jazeera channel was a big let-down for the Pakistan cricket community. Kaneria is serving a life ban since 2012 for indulging in spot-fixing in English county matches. The ban was imposed on him by the English Cricket Board.

"...you can't help feel being betrayed by him," Latif said.

Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir said Kaneria's confession was a big blow to the image of Pakistan cricket.

"God knows what these players think about. We get publicity for all the wrong reasons, spot-fixing and doping cases. I am really sad today to hear about Kaneria's confession after he lied to all of us for six years," Qadir said.

Former Test opener, chief selector and national team coach Mohsin Khan said he felt let down but was also sympathetic.

"But I also think Kaneria has done the right thing now even after six years. I think his conscience was bothering him. He is already serving a life ban since 2012.

"Perhaps the authorities can talk to him and try to reduce his ban because worst has happened in Pakistan cricket," he said.

After denying for six years, Kaneria dropped a bombshell this week when he told Al-Jazeera network that he his relationship with Anu Bhatt led to illegal acts during the English county matches in 2009/2010.

The ECB banned the leg-spinner for life and also sent his Essex teammate, Mervyn Westfield to jail for his involvement in the matter.

Mohsin said he had known Kaneria since he started playing junior cricket.

"I just think there is a need to make anti-corruption laws more tough and through legislation all cricket boards should make it a criminal offence to fix matches or moments in matches," Khan said.

Kaneria also played his last Test on the tour of England in 2010 after which the PCB withdrew him from the squad after it was reported the English Cricket Board was investigating the leg-spinner for fixing in county matches.

It was on the 2010 tour of England, that Pakistan's then captain Salman Butt and pace bowlers, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Aamir were also found involved in spot-fixing and later banned for five-years each.

The trio completed there bans in 2016 and are back playing cricket. While Aamir has made a comeback to the Pakistan team, Butt and Asif are playing regular domestic cricket.

Last year the PCB also launched an investigation into spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League and and as a result of the inquiries, batsmen, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed were banned for differing periods.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Danish Kaneria Cricket Pakistan Cricket Team
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Danish Kaneria apologised after confessing to spot-fixing charges
  • Pakistan's cricket community was left "shocked and betrayed"
  • Kaneria played his last Test on the tour of England in 2010
Related Articles
Danish Kaneria Appeals To PCB Tribunal To Reopen His Fixing Case
Danish Kaneria Appeals To PCB Tribunal To Reopen His Fixing Case
Pakistan Cricket Board Rubbishes Danish Kaneria
Pakistan Cricket Board Rubbishes Danish Kaneria's Discrimination Claims
Danish Kaneria
Danish Kaneria's Sudden Departure to India Raises Questions in Pakistan
Danish Kaneria
Danish Kaneria's Bank Statement Sought by Sindh High Court In Connection With Spot-Fixing Fines
Cash-Strapped Danish Kaneria Seeks BCCI Help To Get Ban Lifted
Cash-Strapped Danish Kaneria Seeks BCCI Help To Get Ban Lifted
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.