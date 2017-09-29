Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Banned, Fined Over Spat With Coach Mickey Arthur

PCB said Umar Akmal will also not be allowed to play abroad for two months.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed controversial batsman Umar Akmal a three-match ban and a fine of one million rupees ($10,000) on Thursday, for an outburst against head coach Mickey Arthur last month. The 27-year-old, who had an infamous scuffle with a traffic warden which ended with a day in jail in 2014, had a verbal confrontation with Arthur in Lahore. Umar went to the media and alleged Arthur had used foul language against him during a practice session in a training camp in Lahore, an accusation Arthur denied.

The PCB said Umar had violated three clauses of his contract, mainly giving interview to media without permission.

A three-member disciplinary committee investigated the matter and found Umar guilty.

"The PCB disciplinary committee found Umar to be in breach of his central contract on multiple occasions. Resultantly, chairman PCB Najam Sethi agreed to impose a three match ban and a fine of one million rupees," said a PCB statement.

PCB said Umar will also not be allowed to play abroad for two months.

Former coach Waqar Younis, who was replaced by Arthur in 2016, also had problems with Umar's discipline and attitude.

In 2015 Waqar had recommended Umar should not be selected for the national team for at least two years, but his recommendation was not followed.

Umar was also withdrawn from Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad after he failed a fitness test in England in June.