Pakistan Batsman Sharjeel Khan Banned For 5 Years In Spot Fixing

Sharjeel Khan was found guilty of spot fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

Sharjeel Khan was found guilty of spot fixing in the Pakistan Super League. © AFP

Pakistan's anti-corruption tribunal Wednesday banned opener Sharjeel Khan for five years over a spot fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan Super League, the latest scandal to taint the sport in the cricket-crazy country.

"Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half year suspended, after the proceedings of the case," said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.