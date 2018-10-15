 
Pakistan Batsman Emulates Father-Grandfather In Setting Unique Record

Updated: 15 October 2018 11:00 IST

Shehzar Mohammad set a unique world record when he hit a double century in a domestic match in Pakistan.

Pakistan cricket's first family has several milestones to their name (Representative Image) © AFP

Pakistan cricketer Shehzar Mohammad smashed a brilliant 265 runs in a domestic match last week. In doing so, he joined his family's rich cricketing history. He followed the footsteps of his father, grandfather, uncle and two grand-uncles in scoring a first-class double century. Shehzar Mohammad is the grandson of the legendary Pakistan cricketer Hanif Mohammad, who averaged 43.98 in 55 Tests for his country and had a first-class high score of 499. Hanif also holds the record of playing the longest innings in first-class cricket - 16 hours, 10 minutes (970 minutes) when he made 337 against West Indies at Barbados in 1957-58. Shehzar's father, Shoaib Mohammad, has played in 45 Tests and 63 ODIs, with a best first-class score of 208*. Hanif's brothers Sadiq and Mushtaq also had double-hundreds in their careers, as did Sadiq's son Imran.

This was his 36th first-class match where he faced 464 balls hitting 30 boundaries and a six for his 265. Karachi Whites declared their first innings at 600-6 against Multan. "This is a great moment for everyone in Mohammad family. This shows that cricket runs in our blood," Shehzar's father Shoaib Mohammad was quoted by ICC to Geo TV. "If Hanif sahab were alive today, he would have been very proud", he added.

With a rich history in terms of double centurions in his clan, a lot was riding on Shehzar Mohammad, who is a right-handed batsman, off-break bowler and an occasional wicket-keeper. He lived up to the challenge and hit a double century for Karachi Whites against Multan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Friday, 12 October.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Shehzar Mohammad belongs to a great cricket family of Pakistan
  • He set a unique world record when he hit a double century
  • Shehzar emulated his father Shoaib Mohammad and grand-father
