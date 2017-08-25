 
Updated: 25 August 2017 19:16 IST

The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has selected a 16-member squad of Pakistan's team for Independence Cup against World XI.

Pakistan Announce 16-Member Squad For Independence Cup
Sarfraz Ahmad will lead Pakistan against World XI. © AFP

The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has selected a 16-member squad of Pakistan's team for Independence Cup against World XI. The three-match T-20I series would commence from September 12, 2017, with the remaining two matches scheduled to take place on September 13 and September 15, 2017, respectively at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

"The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic and international tours. The players' consists of a combination of the fine blend of youth and senior players. Fahim Ashraf, Ruman Raees, and Aamer Yamin make a place in the squad due to their splendid performance in the domestic tournaments, whereas Sohail Khan makes a comeback. It would be good for the young players to get a chance to play on the home ground and perform in front of the local public", said chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmad(Captain/WK), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Amir, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan

South African Test skipper Faf du Plessis will be leading the World XI squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a press release on Thursday stating that the 14-member World XI squad will include players from seven Test-playing countries.

The World XI includes five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the West Indies and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

World XI Squad: Faf du Plessis (capt) (South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (West Indies), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Tim Paine (wk) (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Darren Sammy (West Indies).

 

Highlights
  • The three-match T-20I series would commence from September 12
  • South Africa's Faf du Plessis will be leading the World XI side
  • The World XI includes five players from South Africa
