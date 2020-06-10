As Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, the former all-rounder wrote a heartfelt message for his fans, saying that he is "overwhelmed and full of gratitude" for all the love and support they have shown to him throughout his journey. It was on June 10, 2019, when swashbuckling batsman Singh called time on his career after having almost 20 years of experience in international cricket. Marking the one year retirement anniversary, Twitterati paid tribute to the cricketer and #MissYouYuvi started trending on the micro-blogging website.

Singh took to Twitter to write: "Dear Fans, I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude! Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me."

As the country is currently fighting against the coronavirus, Singh urged people to be "responsible citizens" and adhere to all the government's instructions.

"As responsible citizens, let's continue to follow the government's instructions on Covid-19 and do our very best to help those in need!" Singh added.

Singh's career spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests. Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

A fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully treating the rare germ cell tumor. An appearance at the 2014 T20 World Cup finals looked like a perfect script until Yuvraj found the going tough.

"This was probably the most difficult time in my cricket career, the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka when I laboured to 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was all but over, everyone wrote me off too. But I never stopped believing in myself," Yuvraj had said while announcing his retirement.