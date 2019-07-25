 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Learning App Byju's To Replace Oppo On Indian Team's Jersey

Updated: 25 July 2019 11:58 IST

Indian team will be wearing the jersey with the new brand name from the upcoming home season, beginning with the assignments against South Africa from September 15.

Learning App Byju
Team India will have a new brand name on their jerseys. © AFP

The Indian cricketers will soon be wearing a new brand name on their official jerseys with Chinese mobile manufacturer Oppo handing over the sponsorship rights to Byju's, a Bengaluru-based educational technology and online tutorial firm. The deal between the BCCI and Oppo, which was inked in 2017 for a five-year period, was reportedly worth Rs 1079 crore. Team India will be wearing the jersey with the new brand name from the upcoming home season, beginning with the assignments against South Africa from September 15.

A source said that the transfer is a "tripartite agreement" between Oppo, Byju's and the BCCI and will be signed on Thursday.

"The Oppo and Byju's are negotiating among themselves on the possible handover of shirt sponsorship deal. The CoA has been intimated that they are discussing among themselves on the transfer of sponsorship" a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

In March 2017, Oppo won the Indian team jersey rights for a five-year period after outbidding Vivo mobiles' Rs 768 crore bid.

As per the deal, Oppo was paying BCCI Rs 4.61 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1.56 crore for an ICC event game.

"Any transfer of sponsorship requires the interested parties to inform BCCI about negotiations. Accordingly Byju's and Oppo have informed about their discussion. The BCCI doesn't stand to lose any money as the new company will pay exactly what the old one is paying.

"The BCCI has a clause which allows transfer of sponsorship. Since there is a secrecy clause, the financial dealings can't be spoken about," the official said.
Another official said the transfer could, in fact, translate into more money for the Board.

"The BCCI stands to gain if there is a transfer of sponsorship. The two parties in question will have to pay an extra 10 percent (between them) and also give a notice of six months. They must be negotiating who will carry the burden of those extra 10 per cent," the official said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Cricket BCCI
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Oppo will be replaced by Byju's
  • Team India will sport Oppo logo till the West Indies tour
  • BCCI will continue to receive the same amount from Byju's
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report
Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report
Jonty Rhodes Applies For Position Of India
Jonty Rhodes Applies For Position Of India's Fielding Coach
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Jersey No. 7 May Not Be Worn In Tests, Says BCCI Official: Report
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Bizarre Video, Twitter Trolls Umpire Kumar Dharmasena
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Bizarre Video, Twitter Trolls Umpire Kumar Dharmasena
Virat Kohli Ahead Of Mohamed Salah, Serena Williams In Instagram Rich List 2019
Virat Kohli Ahead Of Mohamed Salah, Serena Williams In Instagram Rich List 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.