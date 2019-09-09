 
One-Off Test: Afghanistan Thrash Bangladesh To Register Second Win In Test Cricket

Updated: 09 September 2019 17:41 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Afghanistan won the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs.

Rashid Khan displayed his heroics against Bangladesh. © AFP

Afghanistan registered their second win in the longest format after thrashing Bangladesh by 224 runs in the one-off Test on Monday. It was the first away Test victory for Afghanistan, their first came at home against Ireland. Rashid Khan claimed 6/49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh in Chittagong. In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.

More to follow....

Afghanistan Afghanistan Cricket Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team
Highlights
  • Afghanistan won the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs
  • Afghanistan registered their second win in the longest format
  • Rashid Khan picked 10 wickets and scored 50 runs
