Former India batsman VVS Laxman earned the nickname "Very Very Special" Laxman due to his heroic exploits for the national team. While he is mostly known for playing out some memorable knocks with the bat, Laxman was also an excellent fielder and took some great catches in his playing days. One of those catches came at second slip during a match against Zimbabwe in the 2004 VB series. Zimbabwe batsman Travis Friend tried to drive India pacer Ajit Agarkar but got a thick outside edge that flew fast to Laxman's right. Laxman showed great reflex to fling himself to grab a low, one-handed catch.

Retweeting a video of the catch uploaded on Twitter, Laxman wrote "Has to be the best catch I took in my career."

Watch Laxman's 'very very special' catch here:

Has to be the best catch I took in my career. https://t.co/QCV0SWBcLy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 10, 2021

"You and Rahul sir at slips were assurance of safety!" one user wrote in response to Laxman's tweet.

"You are being hard on yourself. You were certainly one of the best ever in slips, and this was one of your best," wrote another.

"Hyderabadis always had safe hands in the slip be it @azharflicks (Mohammed Azharuddin) or @VVSLaxman281," commented another.

Laxman was the star of the match, as his 131 off 138 deliveries helped India post a total of 280/7.

Laxman also took another catch, as Zimbabwe came agonisingly close to chasing down the target. Stuart Carlisle and Sean Irvine both scored tons, but Zimbabwe fell four runs short of the target and India won a narrow encounter.