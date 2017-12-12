On Yuvraj Singh's Birthday, Virender Sehwag's Special Message

Star India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday turned 36, with wishes pouring in from his friends and fans. The left-hander, who despite not being a regular member of the Indian team, remains among the most popular cricketers in the country. Yuvraj's teammate and good friend, joined the rest, in wishing him on this happy occasion. Sehwag even put out a special tweet for Yuvi. "A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is only one rare one. Happy Birthday dear friend @YUVSTRONG12 . May your fight continue to inspire many," Viru tweeted.

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is only one rare one. Happy Birthday dear friend @YUVSTRONG12 . May your fight continue to inspire many. pic.twitter.com/hV06ByVZBW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2017

On his birthday, most of Yuvraj's teammates highlighted his fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude.

To someone who has taught us to keep fighting always. You've made us all proud at various stages with your powerful performances. Wishing you a very happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12 May God bless you.?????? pic.twitter.com/yngSHrJc5e — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 12, 2017

Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 . You have been an inspiration with your will-power and never say die attitude. May you remain blessed. pic.twitter.com/wYPnhB1do6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2017

Happy Birthday to an inseparable part of my life. Wish you nothing but the very best in everything @YUVSTRONG12 . May you have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/P32Wy0VdWh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2017

Happy birthday to my big brother @YUVSTRONG12 ...hope you a great year ahead! Cheers???????????? pic.twitter.com/N6x20WMI4D — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2017

Happy Birthday Yuvi paa. Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of success and happiness. Take care and see you soon. @YUVSTRONG12 ?? — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 12, 2017

Happy birthday paaji @YUVSTRONG12 may you continue to inspire us forever! Lucky to have played and learned from u ????Baba ji hamesha khush Te chardi kalaa ch Rakhan #legend #inspiration #hath?? pic.twitter.com/gopCr0kbeN — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) December 12, 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 happy birthday young man ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 12, 2017

Yuvraj, who had reportedly failed the Yo-Yo test in October and then decided to skip four of Punjab's five Ranji Trophy matches to regain his fitness, has finally managed to clear it.

Yuvraj, who played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph, has been struggling to keep a place in the side for some time now.

The veteran also said his career decisions will be solely decided by him.

"I am not afraid of failure. I have gone through ups and downs. I have seen defeat and that's what's the pillar of success.

"To be a successful man, to be a successful person in your life, you need failure and you've got to be defeated. That will make you a stronger person and it will take you to the next level," he explained.

The left-hander has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals in his 17-year-career scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs across the respective formats.

(With inputs from PTI)