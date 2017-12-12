 
On Yuvraj Singh's Birthday, Virender Sehwag's Special Message

Updated: 12 December 2017 16:30 IST

Yuvraj, who played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph, has been struggling to keep a place in the side for some time now.

Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag enjoy a great equation off the field. © AFP

Star India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday turned 36, with wishes pouring in from his friends and fans. The left-hander, who despite not being a regular member of the Indian team, remains among the most popular cricketers in the country. Yuvraj's teammate and good friend, joined the rest, in wishing him on this happy occasion. Sehwag even put out a special tweet for Yuvi. "A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is only one rare one. Happy Birthday dear friend @YUVSTRONG12 . May your fight continue to inspire many," Viru tweeted.

On his birthday, most of Yuvraj's teammates highlighted his fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude.

Yuvraj, who had reportedly failed the Yo-Yo test in October and then decided to skip four of Punjab's five Ranji Trophy matches to regain his fitness, has finally managed to clear it.

The veteran also said his career decisions will be solely decided by him.

"I am not afraid of failure. I have gone through ups and downs. I have seen defeat and that's what's the pillar of success.

"To be a successful man, to be a successful person in your life, you need failure and you've got to be defeated. That will make you a stronger person and it will take you to the next level," he explained.

The left-hander has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals in his 17-year-career scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs across the respective formats.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh turned 36 on Tuesday
  • Fans and followers poured in their wishes for Yuvraj
  • Virender Sehwag posted a very special message for Yuvraj
