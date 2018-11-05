 
On Virat Kohli's Birthday, MS Dhoni Has A Special Request For Him

Updated: 05 November 2018 15:23 IST

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned 30 in Monday.

MS Dhoni made a special request for Virat Kohli on the latter's 30th birthday. (File pic) © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a birthday video for India captain Virat Kohli who turned 30 on Monday. The video contains birthday messages and wishes from Team India players, head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff. Former India captain MS Dhoni, who leads the wishes in the video, made a special request to Virat Kohli. "Hi Virat, wish you a very happy birthday. I know you are a big PUBG fan because I've just found this old picture of yours. So, why don't you come and especially teach Manish Pandey how to play a first-person shooting games," said Dhoni.

Dhoni showed a childhood picture of Kohli holding a toy gun.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, urged Kohli to consume rice, flat bread (roti) and lots of sweets.

Kedar Jadhav added a bit of banter, saying "May you get younger and fitter with every passing day and handsome too."

Earlier, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote a warm message for the Indian captain on Twitter.

The video ends with Shastri's wish for the 30-year-old right-handed batsman.

"On behalf of the entire support team, a very happy birthday. Happy 25th, that's what we believe you are. Have an absolute blast," said Shastri.

Kohli broke a plethora of records in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series against the Windies.

He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar reached the landmark in 259 innings, while Kohli took just 205 innings.

He also became the first Indian to score three consecutive ODI hundreds.

Kohli, who has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against the Windies, will return to the squad for India's tour of Australia, starting November 21.

