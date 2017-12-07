 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

On Virat Kohli's Batting Future, A Big Bet By Kumar Sangakkara

Updated: 07 December 2017 14:58 IST

Kohli struck 243 off just 287 deliveries with the help of 25 boundaries in the final game. He said it was a revelation that he can play at a fast pace in Test cricket, just like he does in ODIs.

On Virat Kohli's Batting Future, A Big Bet By Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara says Virat Kohli will break one of his big batting records. © AFP

India cricket captain Virat Kohli notched up 2818 runs across all formats in international cricket in 2017 - the third-highest total ever registered in a calendar year. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (2868 in 2014) and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (2833 in 2005) occupy the number one and two positions respectively on that list. With Kohli rested from Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is, the 3rd Test against Dinesh Chandimal's side was his last outing of the year. Interestingly, Sangakkara, who continues to hold that record, feels the 29-year-old Indian is bound to overtake him next year and better his own record a year later. The stylish left-hander described Kohli as 'different class'. "I don't think that will last long the way @imVkohli is batting. He will probably overtake it next year and then do it again the year after. He is a different class," he tweeted.

"The workload has been massive, I have been playing non-stop for the last 48 months, I need rest. My body has taken a toll in the last couple of years. Right now is the perfect time to rest before the tour of South Africa." Kohli explained the rationale behind him asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break ahead of the South Africa series.

Kohli struck 243 off just 287 deliveries with the help of 25 boundaries in the final game. He said it was a revelation that he can play at a fast pace in Test cricket, just like he does in ODIs.

The 243 was Kohli's sixth double-hundred and he became the first captain to score six Test double tons, eclipsing West Indies legend Brian Lara, who had five.

It was also Kohli's highest score, surpassing the previous best of 235 against England last year in Mumbai. He also equaled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag for maximum number of double hundreds.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Kumar Sangakkara Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli was in spectacular form in 2017
  • Kumar Sangakkara holds the record for most runs in a calendar year
  • The 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka was Kohli's last match of the year
Related Articles
India-Pakistan Cricket Video Rated By ICC As One Of The Best Moments Of 2017
India-Pakistan Cricket Video Rated By ICC As One Of The Best Moments Of 2017
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 5: Sunil Gavaskar, In Commentary, Taunts 2 Indian Players Over Fielding
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 5: Sunil Gavaskar, In Commentary, Taunts 2 Indian Players Over Fielding
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Joins Ricky Ponting As Skipper With Most Successive Series Wins, Ends Year With 2818 Runs
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Joins Ricky Ponting As Skipper With Most Successive Series Wins, Ends Year With 2818 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.