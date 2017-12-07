On Virat Kohli's Batting Future, A Big Bet By Kumar Sangakkara

India cricket captain Virat Kohli notched up 2818 runs across all formats in international cricket in 2017 - the third-highest total ever registered in a calendar year. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (2868 in 2014) and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (2833 in 2005) occupy the number one and two positions respectively on that list. With Kohli rested from Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is, the 3rd Test against Dinesh Chandimal's side was his last outing of the year. Interestingly, Sangakkara, who continues to hold that record, feels the 29-year-old Indian is bound to overtake him next year and better his own record a year later. The stylish left-hander described Kohli as 'different class'. "I don't think that will last long the way @imVkohli is batting. He will probably overtake it next year and then do it again the year after. He is a different class," he tweeted.

"The workload has been massive, I have been playing non-stop for the last 48 months, I need rest. My body has taken a toll in the last couple of years. Right now is the perfect time to rest before the tour of South Africa." Kohli explained the rationale behind him asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break ahead of the South Africa series.

Kohli struck 243 off just 287 deliveries with the help of 25 boundaries in the final game. He said it was a revelation that he can play at a fast pace in Test cricket, just like he does in ODIs.

The 243 was Kohli's sixth double-hundred and he became the first captain to score six Test double tons, eclipsing West Indies legend Brian Lara, who had five.

It was also Kohli's highest score, surpassing the previous best of 235 against England last year in Mumbai. He also equaled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag for maximum number of double hundreds.

(With inputs from PTI)