On this day in 2001, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid put on a resolute display of batting to set up one of India's most famous Test wins ever. Made to follow on by Australia at the Eden Gardens, Laxman and Dravid batted out the whole of the fourth day as India surged past Australia into a commanding position. Laxman started the day at 109 and finished at 275, while Dravid went from 7 to 155. Their partnership eventually allowed India to record only the third Test win ever after being made to follow on.

The two took India from 254/4 to 589/4, on a rare day of Test cricket when two batsmen saw out the whole day.

"#OnThisDay in 2001, VVS Laxman & Rahul Dravid scripted a remarkable comeback against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted on Sunday.

"Long before #TeamIndia made it a habit of scripting comeback stories in cricket, a Very Very Special Wall of Belief was built #OnThisDay, in 2001 at the garden of Eden," tweeted Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals. "The foundation of which has given birth to several inspirational Test performances by India since then."

Cricket Australia also paid tribute, as did Delhi Capitals' IPL rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Laxman went on to score 281, while Dravid made 180, before India declared to set Australia a target of 384 runs on Day 5. Despite a 74-run opening stand from the visitors, Harbhajan Singh - who also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests in Australia's first inning - ripped through their batting lineup with six wickets.

India went on to win the match by 171 runs to level the series 1-1.