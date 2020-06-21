It was on June 21, 1975, when the West Indies won the first edition of the Cricket World Cup. The Clive Lloyd-led side won the World Cup after defeating Australia in the final. In the match between the West Indies and Australia, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl. The Windies put on 291/8 in the allotted 60 overs, owing largely to Lloyd's knock of 102 runs from just 85 balls. Rohan Kanhai also chipped in with 55 runs from 105 balls, while in the end Deryck Murray played a quickfire knock of 14 runs from 10 balls.

For Australia, Gary Gilmour took a five-wicket haul and conceded just 48 runs from his 12 overs.

Chasing 292, Alan Turner and Ian Chappell played knocks of 40 and 62 respectively to put Australia in a good position.

However, Viv Richards produced three run outs to turn the tide of the match as Chappell and Turner were both dismissed owing to Richards' brilliance in the field.

Keith Boyce took four wickets for the West Indies and as a result, Australia were bowled out for 274.

The West Indies won the World Cup final by 17 runs and Clive Lloyd ended up lifting the inaugural World Cup title.

So far, 12 editions of the men's Cricket World Cup have been played, and Australia have managed to win the tournament maximum number of times (five).

The West Indies and India have won the tournament two times each, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England all have won the tournament once.