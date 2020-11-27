Former India batsman Suresh Raina turned 34 on Friday, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes for the player. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote," Wishing my teammate and friend @ImRaina a very happy birthday. Your enthusiasm on the field has always been infectious. Have a great year ahead." The two players were part of the Indian team which won the ODI World Cup in 2011, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Raina further received wishes from former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh.

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir wished the former Indian batsman the "best of health and happiness". "Happy birthday @ImRaina! Cheers to all our memorable moments, I wish you the best of health & happiness! Have a great year ahead," read the message from Gambhir on Twitter.

Happy birthday @ImRaina! Cheers to all our memorable moments, I wish you the best of health & happiness! Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/bcbf5U5IJV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 27, 2020

Yuvraj expressed similar warmth in his tweet, urging the cricketer to get back to "smashing the ball out of the park".

Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

Here is what others from the sports fraternity had to say on his birthday:

Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina

I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country! pic.twitter.com/j5p5HgGWEW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2020

Here's wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday, all the best for all your future endeavours pic.twitter.com/WxA2BoZRqf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 27, 2020

Happy birthday @ImRaina may god bless you with all the happiness.. Enjoy ur day.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 27, 2020

While Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket, he continues to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Raina pulled out of the recently concluded 13th edition of the IPL, returning home after initially travelling to Dubai with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad.

Raina played 18 Tests, 78 T20Is and 226 50-over matches during his international career. The 34-year-old scored 768 runs in the longest format, 1,605 runs in T20Is and 5,615 runs in ODI cricket.