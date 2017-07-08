On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Attributes Test Cricket Success To 'Dada'

Sehwag had made his Test debut in 2001 against South Africa under Ganguly's leadership.

If Virender Sehwag has admired any other cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, it's none other than Sourav Ganguly. On Dada's 45 th birthday, as Ganguly is famously called, Sehwag won hearts with his special message for the former India captain on microblogging site Twitter. Sehwag shared a picture of Ganguly and himself during a Test match from their playing days and captioned it: "Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket,I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada."

Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket,I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/wJJRvL6g90 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2017

Sehwag also posted a photo of Tendulkar, Ganguly and himself in Team India colours.

"May you keep on helping India wave our flag high, just like u waved ur shirt at Lords (sic)," Sehwag captioned the photo.

HappyBirthdayDada @SGanguly99.

May you keep on helping India wave our flag high,just like u waved ur shirt at Lords pic.twitter.com/2ohxDlIKT5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2016

The former India opener posted another picture of Ganguly and himself as commentators. He went on to give a professional tip as a caption for the picture.

"Pro Tip-While with Dada,best to be on his leg side.On the offside,ball or human it's a boundary. In this pic,Bat is on his left. #OffSideGod," Sehwag wrote.

Pro Tip-While with Dada,best to be on his leg side.On the offside,ball or human it's a boundary. In this pic,Bat is on his left.#OffSideGod pic.twitter.com/aBlnHHjKdo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2017

Sehwag had made his Test debut in 2001 against South Africa under Ganguly's leadership and scored a magnificent 105. Unfortunately, India lost the Test by nine wickets.

Sehwag has played 104 Tests, scoring 8586 runs at an average of 49.34. His Test career includes 23 centuries and 32 half-tons.