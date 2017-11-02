 
On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Has A Special Message For 'RaOne'

Updated: 02 November 2017 16:52 IST

Sehwag's messages have become the source of humour on social media.

Virender Sehwag with SRK © Twitter

Virender Sehwag and humour go hand in hand. The former swashbuckling India opener's tweets and posts on social media are a testament to this fact. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan turned 52 on Thursday and Sehwag ensured he wished the birthday boy in his trademark style. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag posted, "Wish you a very very Happy Birthday @iamsrk . RaOne is Bavan today. Dil jeetna toh ab bhi aapki favourite hobby hai." ‘Bavan’ refers to the 52nd birthday.
 

RaOne was a 2011 film about an Indian superhero directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor and Armaan Verma.

Earlier in the day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also sent birthday greetings to SRK calling him a person with a big heart.

Sehwag had also sent birthday wishes to former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Tuesday. "Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan", he captioned on his official Twitter handle.

Sehwag went on to play 251 ODI matches for India amassing 8,273 runs at an average of 35.06 hitting 15 centuries, one double ton and 38 half-centuries. Sehwag announced retirement from all formats of cricket and IPL on October 20, 2015.
 

Topics : Virender Sehwag Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
