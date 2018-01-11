On Rahul Dravid's Birthday, Among Wishes, A Song From Harbhajan Singh

Rahul Dravid, one of the most technically sound batsmen ever to come out of India, turned 45 on Thursday. The former India captain, an epitome of class and poise, was the mainstay of the Indian batting for a very long time. Together with Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, Dravid was part of a quarter of players who possibly constituted the best middle-order in the business during their time. But irrespective of what he did on the field, Dravid was admired equally for being a gentleman off it. Several Indian cricketers, past and present, took to Twitter to wish 'The Wall'. However, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh didn't stick to the conventional, opting for a classic Hindi song to describe Dravid and his contribution to Indian cricket.