On Rahul Dravid's Birthday, Among Wishes, A Song From Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 11 January 2018 15:14 IST

Dravid played a massive 164 Test matches and amassed 13288 runs at an average of 52.31. He hammered 36 centuries, with a highest score of 270, and 68 half-centuries during that time.

Rahul Dravid, former India captain, turned 45 on Thursday. © AFP

Rahul Dravid, one of the most technically sound batsmen ever to come out of India, turned 45 on Thursday. The former India captain, an epitome of class and poise, was the mainstay of the Indian batting for a very long time. Together with Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, Dravid was part of a quarter of players who possibly constituted the best middle-order in the business during their time. But irrespective of what he did on the field, Dravid was admired equally for being a gentleman off it. Several Indian cricketers, past and present, took to Twitter to wish 'The Wall'. However, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh didn't stick to the conventional, opting for a classic Hindi song to describe Dravid and his contribution to Indian cricket.

Also known as Jammy (the reason being his father working for a famous company that made jams), Dravid also played 344 One-day Internationals, scoring 10889 runs at 31.86. He has 12 centuries with a highest of 153.

Ironically, his T20 International debut match, against England in August 2011, was also his farewell match.

Dravid is now sharing his expertise with the Indian Under-19 team as its coach.

Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid turned 45 on Thursday
  • Several of Dravid's former teammates wished him on Twitter
  • Harbhajan Singh dedicated a Bollywood song to Dravid
