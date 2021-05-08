Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins turned 28 on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia shared a video that shows a diving Cummins running out India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, courtesy a brilliant throw that hit the stumps directly. The clip is from India's tour of Australia in 2018-19. The video is from the first day of the opening Test match of the four-match series between the two teams. At the end of a blazing hot day in Adelaide, the Australian pacer displayed remarkable agility to hit the stumps directly. Pujara was dismissed for a brilliant 123.

"One of the great run outs of all time! Direct hit. Happy birthday to the man who can do just about anything, @PatCummins30," Cricket.com.au captioned the video.

One of the great run outs of all time!



Happy birthday to the man who can do just about anything, @PatCummins30! pic.twitter.com/mKY1X4H2oj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 8, 2021

After the early departure of Indian openers, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, and skipper Virat Kohli, Pujara showed a lot of grit in punishing conditions.

He was run out on the fifth ball of the last over, which was being bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Pujara went for a risky single to retain the strike, as India had lost nine wickets at this point.

Hazelwood bowled a length ball, Pujara gently nudged it on the on-side and took off for a single. What followed next was pure brilliance.

Cummins ran to the right, picked up the ball with one hand and aimed for the stumps while falling on the ground. Pujara was a yard short when the ball hit the stumps. On his next delivery, Hazelwood dismissed Mohammed Shami to wrap up India's innings for 250.

In reply, Australia were bundled out for 235 runs in their first innings. A collective effort from Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul took India to 307 runs in their second innings. The tourists bowled out the home team for 291 runs in the last innings and won the match by 31 runs.

India went on to win the four-match Test series 2-1. This was the first time in seven decades that an Indian team had clinched a Test series in Australia.

A couple of weeks ago, Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), donated USD 50,000 specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies for hospitals in India, as the country faced a huge surge in COVID-19 cases.

He also urged colleagues in the IPL to make contributions.

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the 14th edition of the IPL after players and support staff of several teams tested positive for COVID-19.