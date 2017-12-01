 
On Mohammad Kaif's Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar Compares Him To This Superhero

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Mohammad Kaif on his birthday and his message likened him to a superhero.

Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday and wishes poured in from far and wide for the former India cricketer. Among them was a certain Sachin Tendulkar, who took to Twitter to wish Kaif. As has become a custom with Indian cricketers past and present, there was a message for Kaif from Tendulkar that even had the 'birthday boy' laughing. Tendulkar posted a picture of Kaif taking a diving catch and captioned it: "Wishing a very happy birthday to our very own #TeamIndia Superman. Bas cape missing hai, Kaifu. Have a super day and year ahead, @MohammadKaif."

Within a few minutes Kaif replied, thanking the Indian great for his wishes.

Meanwhile, other Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to wish Kaif on his birthday.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden too wished Kaif and took the opportunity to apologise for "terrifying" him at bat pad.

Kaif played 125 ODIs for India, scoring 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01. He has two ODI centuries and 17 fifties to his name. Despite being a solid middle-order batsman, Kaif failed to secure a Test berth in the Indian team.

He played just 13 Tests, scoring 324 runs at an average of 32.84, including one hundred and half-centuries.

But more than his batting prowess, Kaif made a name for himself as being a livewire on the field. He and Yuvraj Singh are credited with taking the Indian fielding to the next level.

Kaif took 55 catches in ODIs and 14 in Tests.

