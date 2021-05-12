Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard is celebrating his 34th birthday today. On the occasion, MI posted a special video from their dugout. In the clip shared by the defending champions, ace Mumbai seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, their bowling coach Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard reflected on West Indies cricketer's blistering 87-run knock against Chennai Super Kings in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). In that match, Pollard also scored the fastest fifty of the season in just 17 balls as Mumbai beat Chennai by four wickets.

Pollard went on to score an unbeaten 87 runs off 34 balls with the help of six fours and eight sixes. He also picked up two wickets. MI captioned the post, "When Polly speaks, people listen. He brings out the best of himself in difficult situations."

The caption further reads, "On his birthday, the #MI camp, including the big man himself, share their thoughts on that @kieron.pollard55 performance against CSK."

In the video, Boult recollected Bumrah telling him that there would be a super over. However, they were happy to win the match in regulation time without a super over.

"Boom was talking about a super over. And I said there wasn't going to be a super over. He said there was. So, a good feeling for it to happen in regulation play. And get the win done. But there was some good emotion from everyone in the whole camp. And it was nice to be on the right side of the result," Boult said.

Speaking about Pollard's explosive knock, Boult said, "He is a very strong lad, very experienced. And in that situation, I could not think of a better player to be out there and try to get it done for the boys. Yeah, pretty special innings. 87 not out off 34 balls, you don't hear it often. So, it was very special to be watching it."

Mumbai's bowling coach Shane Bond revealed that he did not believe that they would somehow manage to win the match.

"In my own mind, we had no chance of winning that game. Until it got closer and closer. That's probably one of the great wins. I think what makes it so special is the quality of innings from Polly himself," Bond said.

Promoted

Talking about his knock, Pollard said, "Someone needed to stand up. And yeah, it was a good day for me, all-round from a cricketing point of view. Despite scoring all the runs, I think I was most impressed by my two wickets while bowling," he added.

"It was his day. Even if he would have bowled leg-spin, he would have taken wickets. He bowled very well, he had a great day on the field, with the bat he was awesome. And he has done it in the past as well. So, you always back the big man," Bumrah said.