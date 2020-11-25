Jhulan Goswami turned 38 on Wednesday, with Yuvraj Singh taking to Twitter to express his wishes on the occasion. "Happy Birthday to the talented @JhulanG10 who has redefined Indian Women's cricket with her pace, consistency and tenacity. Your journey has been instrumental in creating a solid foundation for the younger generations. My best wishes always," read the message from Yuvraj. Jhulan is the leading wicket-taker in Women's One-day Internationals. She is further the first bowler to take 300 wickets in women's international cricket.

The 38-year-old also received wishes from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women's official Twitter account. "Leading wicket-taker in WODIs. First bowler to take 300 wickets in women's intl. cricket. Wishing the legendary #TeamIndia pacer @JhulanG10 a very happy birthday," the tweet said.

Relive her 4-wicket haul against England



Click here https://t.co/WF150rdWJJ pic.twitter.com/fQLCrD4wbP — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 25, 2020

While Jhulan announced her retirement from T20 Internationals back in August 2018, she continues to feature in the ODI format of the game. The 38-year-old has played 10 Tests, 182 ODIs and 68 T20Is for the Indian women's cricket team. Jhulan has picked 40, 225 and 56 wickets respectively in these formats.

The 38-year-old became the first bowler to account for 200 dismissals in Women's One-day Internationals, back in February 2018. The pacer was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2010 as well as the Padma Shri in 2012.

Jhulan was most recently seen in action during the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah where she represented the Trailblazers. The fast bowler was amongst the top wicket-takers, accounting for three wickets in as many matches.