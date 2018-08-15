 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume

Updated: 15 August 2018 17:59 IST

Pakistan's cricketing star Shahid Afridi wished 'neighbours across the border' India on its 72nd Independence Day.

On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume
Shahid Afridi wants India-Pakistan rivalry to resume on the field © AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday extended his greetings to India on their Independence Day. The legendary all rounder posted a message on his Twitter account hoping for a resumption of India-Pakistan cricket. "Happy Independence Day to #India, our neighbors across the border. I sincerely hope that from this year onwards, both Pakistan and India work towards resolving their issues for a better, peaceful and prosperous region where India Pak cricket matches can also be frequently held", Afridi captioned on Twitter.

The arch-rivals have not played a full bilateral Test series since 2007. Pakistan had visited India for three Tests and five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) then. They played a short series of three ODIs and two T20s in India in December 2012. After that, the two neighbours have played in only ICC organised tournaments or the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan last played each other in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan had beaten India to win the Champions Trophy.

Earlier in February this year, Afridi had won Indian hearts after his respectful gesture towards the Indian Flag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank u Switzerland

A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial) on

Afridi enjoyed a stellar career for Pakistan with 398 ODIs and 27 Test matches under his belt. He amassed 8064 runs in ODIs and scored 1716 runs in Tests. After retiring from international cricket in 2017, he has been a part of a number of T20 leagues around the world. The latest being Global T20 League in Canada where he captained the Edmonton Royals who also consisted a number of other star players in Luke Ronchi, Chris Lynn and Sohail Tanvir.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi has wished 'neighbors across the border' India
  • Afridi posted a special tweet on Indian Independence Day
  • He wished that more frequent cricket matches between the two countries
Related Articles
On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume
On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume
Rashid Khan, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan Among Icon Players For T10 League
Rashid Khan, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan Among Icon Players For T10 League
Shahid Afridi Criticised For Keeping Lion Chained At Home
Shahid Afridi Criticised For Keeping Lion Chained At Home
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi's Daughter Celebrates Wicket In Dad's Style With Lion In Background
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.