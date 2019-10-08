Gautam Gambhir was seen enjoying the ongoing festive season as he shared a picture of himself seeking the blessings of his daughters on "Ashtami Kanjak". The holy festival of Dussehra is being celebrated throughout the country on Tuesday, while the penultimate day of the just-concluded Navaratri marked as Ashtami on Sunday. Gautam Gambhir was seen washing the feet of his daughters as a ritual for the "Ashtami Kanjak". However, the former India batsman decided to grace it with an amusing afterthought much to the delight of his fans on Twitter.

"As a dad of two young girls, I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills...besides seeking blessings on Ashtami Kanjak!!! @natashagambhir2 where should I send the bill for my services?" Gambhir captioned the photograph on Twitter.

As a dad of two young girls, I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills...besides seeking blessings on Ashtami Kanjak!!! @natashagambhir2 where should I send the bill for my services? pic.twitter.com/tjtP7yWBl6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 8, 2019

Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, later joined politics and was elected as a Member of the Parliament from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Recently, the 37-year-old former opener was all over the news after Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan claimed that he ended Gambhir's white-ball career.

Irfan said that Gambhir struggled against him during Pakistan's tour of India in 2012/13 and was afraid of even making eye contact with him. "I think his career ended because of me. After that he never returned to the team," Mohammad Irfan told SAMAA TV.

"He was getting bowled off full-length deliveries and his pull shots against my shorter balls also didn't work. He got out thrice to me on that tour."

"He was scared of me clearly. He wouldn't look me in the eye even in the nets. There are people who when scared avoid you, don't make eye contact and walk the other way."

Pakistan had toured India in 2012/13 to play a two-match T20 International series and a three-match One-Day International series.