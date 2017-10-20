 
On Birthday, Virender Sehwag Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine

Updated: 20 October 2017 16:10 IST

As Sehwag turned 39 on he was given a taste of his own medicine by some of his Twitter 'victims'.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag turned 39 on Friday. © AFP

Virender Sehwag's second innings (on social media) has been as interesting as his first (on the field). The former India opener has made it a habit to tweet birthday wishes to his former teammates and friends in a rather unique manner. As Sehwag turned 39 on he was given a taste of his own medicine by some of his Twitter 'victims'. Photographer Atul Kasbekar trumped most of Sehwag's cricket buddies as he come up with a greeting that drew the loudest cheer.

Viru received plenty of wishes from fans, followers and international cricketers, past and present.  

Sehwag was in contention for Indian cricket team's coaching role after Anil Kumble stepped down earlier in the year. However, BCCI handed the job to former team director Ravi Shastri. When asked why he wasn't preferred over Shastri, Sehwag replied in typical fashion, saying he did not have any 'setting' with the Indian cricket board.

