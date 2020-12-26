Ross Taylor on Saturday became New Zealand's most capped player across all three formats. Taylor achieved the feat when he stepped out for the first Test against Pakistan, being played at the Bay Oval here. This is Taylor's 438th match for the New Zealand cricket team. "Out comes @RossLTaylor, now New Zealand's most capped player across all three formats with 438* matches," Blackcaps tweeted.

Earlier, Daniel Vettori held this record with 437 appearances to his name for New Zealand.

The third player on the list is Brendon McCullum, who represented the team for 432 matches, followed by Stephen Fleming with 395 games.

In the first Test against Pakistan, New Zealand did not get off to a good start as Tom Latham was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the very first over.

Tom Blundell was then joined by Kane Williamson but their partnership also did not last long as the former was sent back to the pavilion by Afridi in the 11th over, bringing Taylor on the field.

Taylor scored a half-century but he was dismissed by Afridi for 70. He hit 10 fours and a six during his stay in the middle.