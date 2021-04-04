Australia Women set a new world record in international cricket on Sunday after beating New Zealand Women by six wickets in the first ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Thanks to the win, Australia broke the all-time record for the most consecutive wins in One-Day Internationals (ODI), going past Ricky Ponting's Australian men's team of 2003. The victory against New Zealand was Australia's 22nd on the trot. The last time the Australian women's cricket team lost in ODIs was way back in October 2017.

In 2003, Ricky Ponting-led Australia had won 21 consecutive matches in ODIs.

Australia's record-breaking run started in India in March 2018, winning the ODI series 3-0. Since then, they have beaten Pakistan (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), England (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), and now have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing 3-match series in New Zealand.

On Sunday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand Women set Australia a target of 213 being put into bat.

Opener Lauren Down top-scored for the hosts with a 134-ball 90. Captain Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr chipped in with 32 and 33 runs, respectively as New Zealand reached 159/2 in 37 overs.

However, after Kerr's departure, New Zealand suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out for 212 in 48.5 overs.

Megan Schutt was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking four wickets and giving away just 32 runs off her nine overs.

Australia didn't have the best of starts to their chase with Rachael Haynes (14) and skipper Meg Lanning (5) falling cheaply. Alyssa Healy, though, struck a 68-ball 65 to put the visitors in a strong position.

Ellyse Perry hit a patient 56 not out while Ashleigh Gardner smashed three sixes and as many fours in her unbeaten knock of 53 off 41 balls as Australia overhauled the target in just 38.3 overs.