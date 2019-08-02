 
Numbers And Names On Test Jerseys "Ridiculous", Says Brett Lee

Updated: 02 August 2019 21:54 IST

Brett Lee's remarks on ICC's new idea came a day after Adam Gilchrist termed names and numbers printed on the back of Test jerseys "rubbish".

ICC allowed Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys. © AFP

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee seems unimpressed with the International Cricket Council's new idea of Test jerseys with players' names and numbers printed on the back. Brett Lee, calling the innovation "ridiculous", said that he is strongly against the new idea of the ICC. Brett  Lee's remarks on ICC's new idea came a day after former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist termed names and numbers printed on the back of Test jerseys "rubbish". Brett Lee, however, admitted that he loved the other changes ICC made to popularise the longest format of the game. 

Earlier this year, the ICC allowed Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys. While the move found many takers, a few did not seem convinced.

"For what it's worth I'm strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you've made to cricket in general, but on this occasion you've got it wrong," Lee wrote on his offical Twitter handle.

"In fact, I'll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series everyone," Gilchrist tweeted on Thursday while wishing the players luck for the Ashes series.

In another tweet, the former wicketkeeper-batsman said, "Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers." 

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin also took an indirect dig on the decision. "Should the sweaters have numbers on them too??#ashes2019," Ashwin tweeted. 

The ICC move is aimed at popularising the longest format of the game. England and Australia became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket. 

The English county sides as well as the Australian state sides playing the Sheffield Shield are used to wearing whites with names and numbers on the back. But this will be an altogether new experience for the Indian team, which will play the matches of the World Test Championship against the West Indies wearing white shirts with their names and numbers printed on them.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Brett Lee Brett Lee Cricket England vs Australia, 1st Test
Highlights
  • The ICC move is aimed at popularising the longest format of the game
  • Gilchrist termed names and numbersprinted on Test jerseys "rubbish"
  • R Ashwin also took an indirect dig on the decision
