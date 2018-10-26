Not Easy Being Virat Kohli, Says Harbhajan Singh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to cut short Team India skipper Virat Kohli's workload by resting him for the Asia Cup 2018 after the gruelling tour to England. Then returning for the 50-over format in the home series against the Windies, Virat Kohli notched up two back-to-back centuries to ensure the hosts remain dominant against the visitors. Virat Kohli's on-field performance entertained many, with veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauding his prolific run.

Harbhajan, in a recent interview to India Today, saluted Kohli for the way he goes about his business and said that "it is not easy being Virat Kohli".

The 38-year-old, who has played 236 ODIs, added that Kohli is the best batsman he has seen in recent years.

Kohli, who recently became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs, averages 54.57 in Tests and nearly 60 in the 50-over format.

"But talking about Kohli...My salute to this guy. The way he goes about his business, every time he walks out on the field with all the expectations from him. He is just unbelievable. A run-machine, I would say. It is not easy being Virat Kohli," Harbhajan said.

"He (Virat Kohli) is one guy who takes the load on his shoulders. His performances are just too good. Undoubtedly, I would say he is the No.1 batsman what I have seen over the years now," the 38-year-old added.

Kohli will next be on national duty when India host the Windies in the third ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.