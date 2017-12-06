No Truth To Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Wedding Rumours: Spokesperson

Several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot in December

The Internet was abuzz on Wednesday with rumours of Team India captain Virat Kohli and his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, getting married in the second week of December in a ceremony reportedly to be held in Italy. However, the reports were scotched as untrue by Anushka's spokesperson, as per the PTI news agency.

Reports of Anushka getting married to Virat Kohli next week are untrue, the Bollywood star's spokesperson said on Wednesday. The denial came after several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan.

"There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson told PTI. In October, a newspaper had reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The rumours intensified after Kohli was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Kohli had expressed his unhappiness at the tight schedule for Team India, which had left it with precious little time after the Sri Lanka series to prepare for the crucial South Africa series. The skipper was thereafter rested for both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka and will now play competitive cricket in South Africa only.

(With PTI Inputs)