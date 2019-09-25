Rishabh Pant has been facing a lot of criticism from fans and cricket pundits for his poor shot selection that saw him throwing his wicket away on various occasions. On Tuesday, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came out in support for Rishabh Pant and said that he has the potential to do well at number four and needs mentoring from the coach and captain. However, former Australia star Dean Jones did not agree with Yuvraj as he took to Twitter to counter Yuvraj's opinion on Pant. "Why should Pant be any different to any other young player that has made mistakes? It's big boys cricket. I know he is young.. but he needs to learn some home truths and improve his off- side play," Dean Jones tweeted.

Photo Credit: Twitter

"Someone needs to mentor Rishabh according to his character. Suppressing Rishabh won't get the best out of him. He has a lot of potential, the captain and the coach need to mentor him. Team needs to stop making statements about Rishabh in the media," Yuvraj Singh told NDTV on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant was drafted in India's 2019 World Cup squad after all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

After the World Cup, Indian team persisted with Rishabh Pant at the number four spot, but the left-hander failed to repay the trust shown in him by the team management.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has failed to register a score in excess of 30 in his last six international appearances for India across all formats.

Earlier, India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour also advised Rishabh Pant to bring discipline in his cricket while India's head coach Ravi Shastri also emphasised that Rishabh Pant should work on reading the situation and shot-selection in bid to become unstoppable at the international level.