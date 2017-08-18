No Mitchell Starc In Australian Squad For Tour Of India; Coulter-Nile, Faulkner Recalled

Cricket Australia on Friday announced squads for their upcoming One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) tour of India beginning next month. The most notable inclusion in the ODIs is James Faulkner who got a call-up after missing out on the Champions Trophy squad. Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been recalled for both the formats. Mitchell Starc has been rested and the uncapped left-arm pacer Jason Beherendorff's was named in his place for the T20Is.

Faulkner, player of the match in the 2015 World Cup final, was surprisingly dropped for the Champions Trophy in June, but his experience in the subcontinent and in the Indian Premier League earned him a place in the squad.

"James is a solid one-day campaigner and is very familiar with subcontinent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year," chief selector Trevor Hohns said.

"We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side."

All-rounder Moises Henriques, as well as injured quartet Chris Lynn, John Hastings, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc, all miss out despite featuring in the Champions Trophy squad.

"We have reviewed the progress of Mitchell's right foot and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked," team physiotherapist David Beakley said.

"Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the tour of India and will continue his rehab at home with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup," he added.

Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian and wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine have both been named in the T20 squad, while Coulter-Nile has also been included for the 20-over matches.

"We believe the panel has selected a strong squad to face the tough Indian conditions that has the right mix of pace and spin," chief selector Trevor Hohns said

The ODI team also includes Marcus Stoinis, who was out of the Australian team due to injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Steve Smith will continue to lead the side with David Warner named his deputy.

Australia are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is in India between September 17 and October 11.

The Australians will face Bangladesh, first time in more than 11 years, before touring India for two-match Test series. The first Test is at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from August 27. The second starts in Chittagong on September 4.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

T20I squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

(With AFP inputs)