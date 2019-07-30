 
No Indian In ICC Elite Panel Of Umpires After Sundaram Ravi's Exclusion

Updated: 30 July 2019 16:37 IST
England's Michael Gough and Joel Wilson of the West Indies have been included in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the next season.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has removed the only Indian umpire, Sundaram Ravi from their Elite Panel of Umpires list on Tuesday. The world governing body announced the inclusion of Michael Gough and Joel Wilson for the 2019-20 season. The decision was taken by a selection panel, comprising Sanjay Manjrekar, Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon along with ICC General Manager, Geoff Allardice (Chairman). Gough and Wilson will replace Ravi and Ian Gould, who retired after officiating in a thrilling World Cup 2019 final.

Michael Gough has an experience of nine Test matches, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is while Joel Wilson has officiated in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is.

"Being an elite official is an extremely challenging job. Every decision is scrutinized by millions of fans and each match official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessment throughout the year," Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees told icc-cricket.com.

"We are fortunate to have some fantastic officials who are able to withstand the pressures of the job and deliver consistently on the international stage. Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future," he added.

The other members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees remains unchanged with David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath the seven officials on that list.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights
  • ICC included Joel Wilson and Michael Gough in Elite Panel of Umpires
  • The decision was made by a panel of former players on Tuesday
  • Wilson and Gough will replace S Ravi and Ian Gould for the 2019-20 season
