No Decision On Mohammed Shami's IPL Participation Till Anti Corruption Unit Files Report, Says BCCI Acting President CK Khanna

Updated: 16 March 2018 16:21 IST

The BCCI has already withheld Shami's central contract in the wake of Jahan's allegations of domestic violence and infidelity against the pacer.

No Decision On Mohammed Shami
Shami was picked by Delhi Daredevils for three crore rupees © Facebook

India pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will depend on the findings of BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Neeraj Kumar, acting president CK Khanna said on Friday. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai has instructed Kumar to investigate the corruption allegations by cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan that Shami took money from a UK-based businessman through a Pakistani woman. "Since ACU chief Neeraj Kumar is investigating and has been given a seven-day time frame, any decision will be taken after he submits his report. The final decision will be taken by the CoA," acting president Khanna told news agency PTI on the sidelines of the IPL Governing Council meeting. Shami was picked by Delhi Daredevils for three crore rupees.

Among other decisions at the Governing Council meeting, Rs 18 crore were earmarked for organising the IPL opening ceremony.

"The finance team of BCCI has decided that Rs 18 crore will be spent on the opening ceremony even though the sanctioned budget was Rs 30 crore," Khanna said.

The IPL Play-off matches have been awarded to Pune while Rajkot and the newly-built stadium in Lucknow have been kept on standby in case any centre faces any difficulty.

Kings XI Punjab has already asked for a shift of their matches during a particular phase when the Chandigarh airport will be closed for repair work.

During the opening ceremony on April 7 all the eight IPL captains will be present unlike in the past. Usually, captains playing on the following day of the ceremony miss the ceremony. The BCCI has also decided to enter into an agreement with the Tata Trust for a social cause of earlier screening of cancer drive.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • Shami's participation in IPL will depend on ACU findings
  • The BCCI has already withheld Shami's central contract
  • His wife has levelled infidelity charges against the pacer
