No Clarity on India-Pakistan Clash in Women's Asia Cup on November 29

The Indian women's team is scheduled to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Bangkok on November 29 but there is no clarity as to whether BCCI would allow its players to participate in the ACC-hosted tournament in the current environment.

The six-nation Women's Asia Cup will be held from November 26 to December 4.

India has been forfeited six points for not playing Pakistan in three scheduled matches as a part of ICC World Championship and it has not gone down well with the BCCI.

The BCCI has maintained that resuming cricketing ties with Pakistan is not possible owing to cross-border terrorism and the upcoming match will certainly be a sensitive issue as India did not play Pakistan between August 1 to October 31.

The ACC website has put out the entire schedule of the tournament in which India's match against the arch-rivals has been scheduled as an 'International T20' unlike some of the other matches in the same event.

However, the BCCI brass has to decide whether they would allow the women's team to play against Pakistan in a multi-nation tournament.

The last time India played Pakistan was at the Women's World T20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, and the Sana Mir-led Pakistan team won against Mithali Raj's India.

The Indian women's team will be travelling to Bangkok in the next couple of days and all the matches are scheduled to be held at the Terdthai Cricket Ground.

The six teams participating in the tournament are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand.

