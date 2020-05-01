Suresh Raina on Friday took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "words of appreciation" and "best wishes" following the Indian batsman's retirement from international cricket. Raina, who had announced his retirement from international on August 15 -- soon after MS Dhoni had done the same -- posted pictures of a letter from PM Modi. When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country's PM. "Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind," tweeted the former India cricketer.

In his letter, PM Modi was full of praise for impact that Raina had on the cricket field, saying that not only would he be remembered for his batting but also for being an "exemplary and inspiring" fielding.

PM Modi also recalled watching Raina at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad during the 2011 World Cup quarter-finals against Australia, saying "India can never forget your inspiring role" in the match.

The Prime Minister hailed Raina's team spirit saying, "you played not for personal glory but for the glory of your team and the glory of India".

Raina had announced his retirement on August 15, minutes after Dhoni told his millions of fans "consider me retired" on his Instagram page.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," Raina posted on his Instagram page.

Raina finished his One-Day International (ODI) career with 5,615 runs at an average of 35.13 and a strike rate of 93.50. He scored 1,605 runs in Twenty20 Internationals at an average 29.18 and a strike of 134.87.

In Tests, Raina scored a century on debut against Sri Lanka in 2010 but couldn't build on that start as he finished with 768 runs from 18 Tests.

Raina will continue to play the IPL alongside Dhoni, who leads Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in India and will begin on September 19.