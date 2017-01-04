 
Niranjan Shah Set To Leave SCA Following Latest Supreme Court Order

Updated: 04 January 2017 18:43 IST

Niranjan Shah is 72 years old, which makes him ineligible to hold any administrative post in cricket, following the Supreme Court's latest order

Niranjan Shah Set To Leave SCA Following Latest Supreme Court Order
Niranjan Shah will no longer be eligible to continue in his role. © AFP

Veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, who has been at the thick of things at Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) for over four decades, is set to leave his post as secretary of the association following the Supreme Court's recent order on the implementation of the Lodha panel's reforms in Indian cricket.

Shah clarified on Wednesday that there is no need for him to resign from his position as Lodha panel's recommendation on age-limits will anyway make him ineligible to continue in his role.

The panel's recommendations include an age cap of 70 years for office bearers in the BCCI and state associations, and with Shah being 72 years old, he will now be required to vacate his position.

"I am out (of Saurashtra cricket) post the Supreme Court order. There is nothing much to say really and there is no need to resign. The court order very clearly states the eligibility criteria," he told PTI.

On the possibility of an advisory role with the SCA, Shah said: "That is for the next set of office bearers to decide. All I can say is that I leave Saurashtra cricket as a satisfied man. The SCA is one of the best run associations in the country."

Besides ruling Saurashtra cricket, Shah has also held various positions in the BCCI including the post of secretary and vice-president.

Talking about the road ahead for SCA, Shah said confusion remains over how the Lodha reforms need to be implemented, especially the three-year cooling off-period after each term.

Confusion also prevails in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), headed by N Srinivasan.

TNCA secretary Kasi Viswanathan said the Supreme Court also said that the court order has made him ineligible to continue in his existing post.

"There is no question of resigning. I have already been TNCA secretary for more than 10 years and therefore I stand ineligible. The TNCA is calling an executive committee meeting to discuss how to implement the Lodha recommendations," Viswanathan said.

Going by the Lodha panel, one can't be an office-bearer in the BCCI or a state association if he has already served for a cumulative period of nine years.

The Supreme Court on Monday sacked BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for obstructing the implementation of the Lodha reforms. Thakur also faces two showcause notices for contempt of court and perjury.

(With inputs from PTI)

