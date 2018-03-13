 
Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Sri Lankan Batsman

Updated: 13 March 2018 19:05 IST

Suresh Raina has come back into the Indian team after a long phase outside.

Suresh Raina took a stunning catch to dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka © AFP

India all-rounder Suresh Raina is back into the team for the shorter format and is making his presence felt. His athletism on the field is quite evident. Apart from his batting skills, Raina is also known for his prolific fielding prowess. One such moment of brilliance was recorded on Monday in Sri Lanka's 6-wicket loss against India of the Nidahas Trophy. The incident took place in the first delivery of the third over when pacer Shardul Thakur bowled a short delivery enticing Danushka Gunathilaka, who had given the Lankans a perfect start, to pull it hard and flat. The cricket ball flashed towards mid-wicket where Raina flew to his left, went with both hands and held on to the catch.

He has taken many such catches but this one will further cement his status as one of the best fielders India has ever produced. The wicket proved crucial for India as Gunathilaka looked ominous with the bat scoring 17 runs off only eight deliveries.

Raina is currently a part of Rohit Sharma-led team India. Sri Lanka had started off brilliantly hitting 24 runs from the first two overs. Gunathilaka and Kusal Perera's wickets halted their momentum.

Kusal Mendis and Upul Tharanga stitched a 62-run stand for the third wicket with the former getting his second fifty of the series. However, four wickets in 21 balls derailed the hosts' innings bringing India back into the match.

India chased down the target of 153 quite comfortably barring a few initial hiccups. The batting duo of Manish Pandey (42) and Dinesh Karthik (39) played a crucial knock towards the end as they guided India to their second win of the tri-series.

India now take on Bangladesh in the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy on Wednesday at the Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

