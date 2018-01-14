Nic Pothas Shuns Sri Lanka Tour Of Bangladesh

Sri Lanka departed for Bangladesh without fielding coach Nic Pothas after he refused to be a part of the touring team over a dispute with the management. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources said Pothas, who acted as Sri Lanka's national coach since July last year, wanted him appointed as assistant coach to Chandika Hathurusinghe. However, SLC refused to do so. Apparently Angelo Mathews, who returned as the ODI and T20 skipper, did not see eye to eye with Pothas.