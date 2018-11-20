Nic Pothas Appointed Interim Windies Coach Ahead Of Bangladesh Tour

South African Nic Pothas was appointed interim coach of the Windies on Tuesday, ahead of their upcoming tour of Bangladesh starting November 22. Pothas has been given the charge after the Windies were left without a coach following Stuart Law's exit . Law has now taken up the position of head coach at the Middlesex County Cricket Club. The Former Australia batsman, Law, has signed a four-year deal Middlesex and will begin work from January.

Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, felt Pothas' appointment was important for "continuity".

"Having Nic lead the team at this juncture is important for continuity," Adams was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"And we look forward to strong and positive performances from the squad under his leadership," he added.

Pothas earlier served as the fielding coach of Sri Lanka. However, after the resignation of head coach Graham Ford, Sri Lanka Cricket had appointed him as the interim coach for Zimbabwe and India tours.

Windies will face Bangladesh in two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, with the first Test beginning on 22 November.