 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Nic Maddinson Pulls Out Of Australia A vs Pakistan Clash On Mental Health Grounds

Updated: 09 November 2019 10:49 IST

Nic Maddinson's decision comes barely a week after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from Australia's Twenty20 team to deal with similar issues.

Nic Maddinson Pulls Out Of Australia A vs Pakistan Clash On Mental Health Grounds
Nic Maddinson will be replaced by Cameron Bancroft for the three-day match against Pakistan. © AFP

Nic Maddinson on Saturday pulled out of Australia A's clash against Pakistan in Perth on mental health grounds, all-but ruling him out of contention for a berth in the Test squad. The middle-order batsman's decision comes barely a week after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from Australia's Twenty20 team to deal with similar issues. Cameron Bancroft will replace Nic Maddinson for the three-day match against Pakistan at Perth Stadium from Monday. "Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him," said Australia A coach Graeme Hick.

"It is braver to speak up than to suffer in silence and I applaud Nic for having the courage to put his health first."

His withdrawal almost certainly rules him out of the opening Test against Pakistan in Brisbane later this month, with the Australia A game widely seen as a final chance to impress selectors.

It opens the door to Travis Head or rising star Will Pucovski, who has also struggled with mental health issues in the past, to stake their case.

Nic Maddinson's decision followed Glenn Maxwell, one of the world's best short-format batsman, late last month opting to take a "short" break from cricket to deal with similar challenges.

Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's head of sports science and medicine, said the governing body was committed to better understanding mental health and supporting those needing help.

"Mental health is a challenge faced by Australian communities and elite sporting organisations and cricket is no different," he said.

"Like other professional sports we are working very hard to better understand the challenges faced by our players and staff so we can support them."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Nic Maddinson Glenn James Maxwell Glenn Maxwell Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nic Maddinson pulls out of Australia A squad, citing mental health issues
  • Maxwell had withdrawn from Australia's T20 team due to similar issues
  • Bancroft will replace Maddinson for the 3-day match against Pakistan
Related Articles
Australia vs Pakistan: Steven Smith Proves His Worth Again
Australia vs Pakistan: Steven Smith Proves His Worth Again
Steven Smith Helps Australia Trim Pakistan
Steven Smith Helps Australia Trim Pakistan's Lead at Lunch
Quadrangular Series Cricket: Shardul Thakur Takes Three But Australia A on Top
Quadrangular Series Cricket: Shardul Thakur Takes Three But Australia A on Top
Quadrangular Cricket: Hardik Pandya Saves Day For India A vs Australia A
Quadrangular Cricket: Hardik Pandya Saves Day For India A vs Australia A
Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead India A to Quadrangular
Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead India A to Quadrangular 'A' ODI Series Triumph
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.