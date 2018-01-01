 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

New Zealand, West Indies Second T20I Abandoned

Updated: 01 January 2018 19:29 IST

New Zealand remain 1-0 up in the series with the third and final match at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

New Zealand, West Indies Second T20I Abandoned
The second T20I was abandoned due to rain at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. © AFP

The second Twenty20 between New Zealand and the West Indies ended as a no-result washout at Mount Maunganui on Monday. After a 20-minute rain delay at the start, only nine overs were possible before the rain returned and the umpires took the players from the field with New Zealand 102 for four. Colin Munro blasted a whirlwind 66 off 23 deliveries after the West Indies won the toss and put New Zealand into bat. Munro equalled his own New Zealand record when he reached his half-century off 18 deliveries.

His rollicking knock included 11 fours, three sixes, and just two singles and a two.

New Zealand remain 1-0 up in the series with the third and final match at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Topics : New Zealand West Indies Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Colin Munro blasted a whirlwind 66 off 23 deliveries
  • Colin Munro reached his half-century off 18 deliveries
  • New Zealand remain 1-0 up in the series
Related Articles
New Zealand Wary of Chris Gayle's Revival as Series Sweep Beckons
New Zealand Wary of Chris Gayle's Revival as Series Sweep Beckons
1st T20I: New Zealand Beat West Indies By 47 Runs
1st T20I: New Zealand Beat West Indies By 47 Runs
New Zealand vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard Pulls Out Of T20I Series Citing Personal Reasons
New Zealand vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard Pulls Out Of T20I Series Citing Personal Reasons
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.