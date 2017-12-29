 
New Zealand vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard Pulls Out Of T20I Series Citing Personal Reasons

Updated: 29 December 2017 00:29 IST

Kieron Pollard has been replaced by Shimron Hetmyer.

The West Indies all-rounder cited personal reasons for his withdrawal from the series. © AFP

West Indies suffered a major setback on Thursday as their Twenty20 specialist Kieron Pollard pulled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The West Indies all-rounder cited personal reasons for his withdrawal from the series. "Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer will replace all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is unavailable due to personal reasons," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Earlier, West Indies' star spinner Sunil Narine had also pulled out due to personal reasons.

The West Indies team had lost the Test series and the ODI series against New Zealand and will now play for pride in the shortest format of the game.

The first T20 international will be played at the Saxton Oval on December 29.

The final two T20 matches of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

Revised West Indies T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cotterell, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

