New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling is a doubtful starter for the upcoming first Test of the two-match series against West Indies. Kiwi head coach Gary Stead confirmed that Watling picked up a "hamstring niggle" in the opening round of their domestic List A tournament and as a result, Devon Conway has been called into the squad as a cover for Watling, the official website of ICC reported. Conway has been in good form as he was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 Plunket Shield season with 701 runs including a spectacular 327 run knock.

He is also the top run-scorer in the ongoing Plunket Shield season with 410 runs at an average of 58.57.

If Watling is indeed ruled out of the first Test, then Conway is expected to battle it out with Will Young for a place in the final XI.

As per ICC's website, Kiwi coach Stead also confirmed that the Blackcaps would make a call on Watling's readiness on the eve of the game.

Promoted

If Watling misses the Test, then Tom Blundell would be keeping the wickets for Kane Williamson's side.

The first Test between West Indies and New Zealand is slated to start on Thursday.