New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Debutant Sunil Ambris Creates History With Rare Dismissal

Sunil Ambris was disappointed by the manner in which he was dismissed.

Sunil Ambris was disappointed by the manner in which he was dismissed. © Twitter

Debuts are meant to be memorable and West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris certainly won't forget his in a hurry. The right-hander was out on the first ball he faced in Test cricket in the most bizarre manner. Ambris stepped back on his stumps as he nudged Neil Wagner's ball towards the leg side. In doing so, the West Indian became the first player to get out hit-wicket for a golden duck on his Test cricket debut. Ambris, who produced a sparkling 153 off 145 balls in the warm-up game against New Zealand A, was utterly disappointed by the mode of his dismissal.

Sunil Ambris the first man to be out hit wicket for 0 on his Test debut. #NZvWI — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 1, 2017

Still feel sorry for Sunil Ambris. #NZvWI — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 1, 2017

Hit wicket for a golden duck, Sunil Ambris, not the best test match batting debut #NZvWI — Tom Richardson. (@tommyr345) December 1, 2017

Today: West Indian Sunil Ambris became the 11th Test debutant to be dismissed 'hit-wicket'. But he is the first to be dismissed on a duck!#NZvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 1, 2017

Wagner took a career-best seven-wicket haul to orchestrate a stunning collapse as West Indies slumped to 134 all out on day one of the first Test in Wellington on Friday.

Twice in the innings Wagner took two wickets in successive balls, and the renowned short-ball specialist showed there was more in his armoury when he bowled West Indies captain Jason Holder with a genuine yorker.

His figures of seven for 39 off 14.4 overs eclipsed his previous best six for 41 against Zimbabwe last year as he brought the West Indies' first innings to an end midway through the second session of play.

At tea, New Zealand were nine without loss in reply with Tom Latham on six and Jeet Raval on three.

The West Indies went into the Test riding a wave of confidence after a series win over Zimbabwe and taking a Test off England in recent months.

(With inputs from AFP)