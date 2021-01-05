Pakistan fast bowling superstar Shoaib Akhtar slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the team put in yet another insipid display against New Zealand in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. After being bowled out for 297, Pakistan were put to the sword by Kane Williamson's magnificent double-century as New Zealand declared for 659. At the end of Day 3, Pakistan already lost one of their openers and look set for yet another defeat. Akhtar took to Twitter to share a short clip where he blames the PCB for bringing in "average" players into the team, leading to them playing "school level cricket".

Clubs teams would play better than this. pic.twitter.com/r9m4ekqbeq — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 5, 2021

"PCB's policies, they keep bringing in average players, they keep playing average players, they keep making average teams and will keep doing average work, leading to average results," Shoaib said.

"Whenever Pakistan will play Test matches, they will be exposed," he added.

"They are playing school level cricket," Shoaib said. "And the management has made them school level cricketers.

"Now the board are thinking of again changing the management. Fine, but when will you change?" he asked the PCB.

Kyle Jamieson took a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bundled out Pakistan for 297 in the first innings, with Azhar Ali making 93 and captain Mohammad Rizwan scoring 61.

Pakistan's bowlers then struggled again as Williamson and Henry Nicholls put up a 369-run stand. Nicholls finally fell for 157, but Darryl Mitchell kept piling on the misery for Pakistan, as he hit his maiden Test century.

Williamson fell for 238, while Mitchell stayed unbeaten on 102 as New Zealand declared with a 362-run first innings lead. Jamieson struck early again as Pakistan finished Day 3 at 8/1 in their second innings.